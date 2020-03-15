Spa City music club taking applications

HOT SPRINGS -- The Hot Springs Music Club will hold auditions for music scholarships on April 18, according to the club's president, Jackie Flowers.

Applicants must be residents of Garland County who are majoring in music at an accredited college or high school seniors who have been accepted as a music major at an accredited college.

Auditions will be held at First United Methodist Church on Central Avenue beginning at 2 p.m. The deadline for applications is Friday. Interested parties can obtain information and an application form by emailing kprovus@sbcglobal.net.

The Hot Springs Music Club has been a member of the Arkansas Federation of Music Clubs and the National Federation of Music Clubs since its inception in 1951. In addition to the scholarships, "which promote excellence in music in the community," a news release said, the club also sponsors a Junior Music Festival annually at which young participants perform and receive written feedback from a qualified judge. The club occasionally presents concerts of members' performances that are open to the public.

Music patrons may obtain information about membership at any of the public concerts.

Since 2000, the club has awarded over $38,000 in music scholarships to local students.

Information and applications are also available at http://www.hotspringsmusicclub.com/scholarships.

