UAPB program forms due

March 20 is the deadline for teenagers to apply for AgDiscovery, a residential career and science exploration program at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

AgDiscovery, which is scheduled from June 13-26 on the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff campus, incorporates animal science, plant science and agribusiness disciplines. The program is put together by UAPB and the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.

"AgDiscovery is a unique opportunity for students to gain a firsthand look at the many career paths open to them in the agricultural sciences," said Willie Columbus, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff educational outreach coordinator and AgDiscovery program director, in a news release. "For those interested in an agricultural career, AgDiscovery is a great way to get started."

Students will participate in labs, workshops and field trips; team building activities; and diversity workshops. Room and board, supplies, activity fees and meals would be covered by the the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. Parents pay only the cost of transportation to and from the UAPB campus.

Students currently in grades 8-11 are eligible. They can apply online at https://bit.ly/2PRI3o7.CQ.

Although online applications are preferred, students may submit an application packet via U.S. mail postmarked no later than March 20 to USDA-APHIS AgDiscovery Program, ATTN: Tammy Lowry, Office of Civil Rights, Diversity, and Inclusion, 4700 River Road, Unit 92, Suite 6C-04, Riverdale, MD 20737-1234.

Incomplete applications will be discarded, Columbus said.

"Only one large envelope containing the application form, essay and sealed letters of recommendation will be accepted per applicant," he said. "Do not include your birth certificate, news clippings, awards, photos, transcripts, report cards or other documents."

Enrollment in AgDiscovery is limited. Students accepted will be notified the week of April 20. Although students submit their application packets directly to APHIS, they can select their host university. There are 20 universities participating in AgDiscovery 2020.

A complete list of host universities, brochures, information and application forms are available online at www.aphis.usda.gov/agdiscovery.

Students can also contact Columbus at (870) 575-7145 or columbusw@uapb.edu.

SundayMonday on 03/15/2020