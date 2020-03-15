Jefferson County notebook

University suspends all campus events

PINE BLUFF -- The coronavirus has prompted the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff to offer online-only instruction; cancel scheduled campus activities, including student programs and athletic events; suspend university-related travel by employees or students; and reschedule midterm exams until after face-to-face classes resume.

The university said it plans to resume in-class instruction on March 30. Administrative offices will remain open.

Officials said they made the decision after state officials announced on Wednesday that a presumptive case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was detected at Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff. Although there have been no confirmed cases of the virus in any campus faculty, students, or staff, the university said 11 nursing students participating in clinicals and two faculty members had indirect contact with the patient who tested positive.

Arkansas Department of Health Director Nate Smith said the university risk to faculty, staff and students is low. But UAPB said it will err on the side of caution.

Updates will be posted at www.uapb.edu/coronavirus.

County names Jynes deputy of the month

The Jefferson County sheriff's office has named Nathan Jynes as deputy of the month for February 2020.

Jynes, who joined the sheriff's office over a year ago, has exceeded the expectations of a deputy for the month of February, according to a statement from the Jefferson County sheriff's office.

Jynes said that receiving the recognition motivates him to keep striving for greatness.

"My goal is to always be better than I was yesterday," he said.

Deputy Kaylon McDaniel described Jynes as a "go-getter" who is always looking to further educate himself in law enforcement.

"Being a young deputy, he has the drive to keep pushing himself to be better and to learn his job, which he is grasping and being successful," McDaniel said.

Church to organize NAACP centennial

PINE BLUFF -- The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People-Pine Bluff Branch will celebrate its 100-year anniversary at 5 p.m. March 28 at Bethany Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.

The Rev. Renice Davis is host pastor, Classie Green is celebration chair, and Wanda V. Neal is president.

Anyone who donates $100 to support the Centennial Celebration will be included in a group photograph and will receive a complimentary copy of the photograph and will have their name included on a roll and scroll of $100 donors to be displayed in the Jefferson County Historical Museum.

The church is at 1923 S. Olive St. in Pine Bluff.

Business Expo sets Pine Bluff schedule

PINE BLUFF -- Tickets for the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce 2020 Business Expo are available at the chamber office at 510 S. Main St. in Pine Bluff. The cost to become a table sponsor is $200 for eight seats. Winners of the business awards will be announced at the breakfast.

The schedule is:

Business Expo Breakfast, 7:30 a.m.-9 a.m., Pine Bluff Convention Center, Banquet Hall. Tickets: $15 each (available soon); Table of 8: $200.

Business Expo, 9 a.m.-10 a.m., VIP (exhibitors and invited guests), 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (general public), at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Admission: $5. Booth Rates: member, $250; non-member, $360.

More information is available from Mandy Owens at (870) 535-0110 or by email at mandy@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

SundayMonday on 03/15/2020