Voting set for runoff elections

Voting in two Democratic primary runoff elections in Jefferson County begins next week.

The two races are:

• Jefferson County Quorum Court, District 13: Jeff Edwards and Brenda Bishop Gaddy.

• Pine Bluff City Council, Ward 2, Position 1: Steven Shaner and Lloyd Franklin.

The early voting period will be from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 24-27 and March 30 in the Jefferson County Courthouse, 101 East Barraque, Pine Bluff.

On election day, March 31, voters may cast a ballot in person at the locations listed below from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.:

Jefferson County

Justice of the Peace

District 13

• Tucker Volunteer Fire Dept., 3305 Fire Department Road, Tucker.

• Sherrill City Hall, 201 East Main, Sherrill.

• Humphrey Community Center, 410 S. Division, Humphrey.

• Wabbaseka Community Center, Wabbaseka.

• Mount Bayou Baptist Church, 305 S. Edline, Altheimer.

• Swan Lake Community Center, Arkansas 88.

• Linwood/Moscow Fire Department, 323 Linwood Drive, Moscow.

• Green Meadows Baptist Annex, 4201 U.S. 65 South, Pine Bluff, voters ONLY in precincts 27 and 28.

Pine Bluff City Council

Ward 2, Position 1

• Immanuel Baptist Church, 1801 W. 17th, Pine Bluff.

• Family Church of Pine Bluff, 2309 S. Poplar, Pine Bluff.

• Forrest Park Assembly of God, 3206 S. Hazel, Pine Bluff

• First Presbyterian Church, 700 W. 32nd, Pine Bluff.

• Church Of Christ, 4015 Hazel, Pine Bluff.

• First Baptist Church-Fellowship Hall, 6501 South Hazel, Pine Bluff.

To find your polling site and precinct code, go to https://www.voterview.ar-nova.org/ and click "registration information." Enter your first and last name and date of birth. Then, click "search." Your precinct information will populate as well as any sample ballots available to you.

More information is available at (870) 541-5322.

