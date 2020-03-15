Walmart cutting hours at its stores

Walmart Inc. will cut its store operating hours starting today until further notice to give its workers time to restock shelves as the coronavirus outbreak intensifies.

Most Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Those with shorter hours will retain their existing schedules, the Bentonville-based company said.

The company's supply chain and trucking fleet will continue to move products and deliver to stores on regular schedules. Employees will also work the hours and shifts they are scheduled.

