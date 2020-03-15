St.Pat gets short shrift in Spa City

THIS EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELED, and the museum is closed until the end of the month. Tina Archer (left) visits with Hazel Hernandez during a previous History Happy Hour at the Clinton House Museum in Fayetteville. The 2020 series kicks off March 17 with Shamrocks & Shenanigans. "Jumpsuit Jamey and the Can't Wait to Play Boys will be on site with live music; we will feature trivia and history about the Irish in Arkansas; the food will be pub-themed; and guests will have a chance to play a couple of games, if they aren't dancing to Jumpsuit Jamey, that is," says Angie Albright, Clinton House director. (File Photo)

Cheech Marin, comedian, actor, director, writer, musician, art collector and humanitarian and half of the legendary comedy team Cheech and Chong is the "headliner" for the First Ever 17th Annual World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade in Hot Springs, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. March 17.

Marin is this year's grand marshal of the parade, which covers the entire 98-foot length of Bridge Street, billed by the Spa City as the World's Shortest Street in Everyday Use.

Marin's friend and fellow actor Danny Trejo is the parade's official starter. This year's participants include Fredbird, the official mascot of Major League Baseball's St. Louis Cardinals; characters from television's "PAW Patrol," accompanied by fishing legend Charlie Evans; the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders; the Marching Order of Irish Elvis Impersonators; marching Irish wolfhounds from Mount Carmel; roller derby queens; the World's Biggest Idaho Potato (all 72 feet of it); marching tap dancers; and the Mountain Pine High School Pride of the Red Devils marching band.

The parade, which began in 2003, annually attracts more than 30,000.

"Cheech will fit in perfectly with the zany, fun-for-all atmosphere that defines the [parade]," says Steve Arrison, chief executive officer of Visit Hot Springs and one of the parade founders.

"I'm looking forward to coming, especially that long distance. That appeals to my sense of humor," Marin says.

"I love that. We have it marked at the three-quarter mark -- somehow the car will break down, and we'll renegotiate our fee to go the remaining 15 feet."

Connected to the parade will be two free public concerts -- Blues Traveler performs pre-parade on March 16 on a stage at Bridge Street and Broadway; Foghat takes that stage immediately after the parade. No chairs or coolers will be permitted at either concert.

St. Patrick's Day events in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley include:

St. Patrick's Day Sunday Brunch -- 1 p.m. March 15, Mickey Finn's Irish Pub in Fayetteville. 586-5854.

St. Patrick's Day Mask Craft -- All day March 15-17, Fort Smith Dallas Branch Library. Free. 484-5650.

St. Patty's Day Party -- 3-8 p.m. March 17, Crisis Brewing in Fayetteville. 582-2337.

Shamrock Slime -- Make some sparkly green gloop to celebrate, 3:30-4:30 p.m. March 17, Fort Smith Windsor Branch Library. 785-0405.

Evening Story Time -- Leprechauns, 5 p.m. March 17, Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

The Trashcan Bandits -- 5-7 p.m. March 17, Mickey Finn's Irish Pub in Fayetteville. 586-5854.

History Happy Hour -- Shamrocks & Shenanigans, 5-7 p.m. March 17, Clinton House Museum in Fayetteville. Part of the Fayetteville Ale Trail. Tickets are $10 at the door ($5 for those under 30) and include one History Happy Hour pint glass, two beers, non-alcoholic beverages, snacks and music. 444-0066.

St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl -- 5-11 p.m. March 17, downtown Rogers. Buy your Crawl Card at Brick Street Brews from 5-8 p.m. 633-8483.

Dublin' Down -- 6-9 p.m. March 17, Pedaler's Pub in Bentonville. Email footholdfarm@outlook.com.

St. Patrick's Day at The Hive -- 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 17, The Hive at 21c Museum Hotel in Bentonville. Free. Hosted by Leisurlist. Register at eventbrite.com.

St. Patrick's Day at the Brewery -- Noon-10 p.m. March 21, Fort Smith Brewing Co., 7500 Fort Chaffee Blvd. 242-3722.

