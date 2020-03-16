Body found in vacant Fort Smith home, police say

Fort Smith police found a body in a vacant home on Sunday night.

Aric Mitchell, a spokesman for the police department, said the body of a deceased man was found in a house in the 400 block of North 12th Street.

"It is currently under investigation," said Mitchell. "Detectives have not ruled anything out at this time."

The body will be sent to the state Crime Laboratory to determine his cause of death and identification, according to the spokesman.

Mitchell said the call came in to the police department at about 11 p.m. Sunday.

He said the age of the deceased man was unknown Monday morning.