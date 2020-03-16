CDC: 8 weeks for no sporting events

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday extended the time frame that it recommends sporting events be closed to the public.

The latest guideline from the CDC recommends that large mass gatherings, which it defines as more than 50 people, be canceled or postponed for at least eight weeks to slow the spread of coronavirus. Exemptions would be made for schools and businesses.

If sporting leagues act in accordance with the CDC recommendation, it would bar fans from attending -- and potentially keep suspended --sporting events well into the month of May.

All major U.S. professional and college sports are on hiatus until at least next month. In Arkansas, the virus has canceled sporting events on all college campuses, forced Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort to race without horse-racing fans, and the Arkansas Activities Association has suspended high school competition through March 30.

All games are suspended at the University of Arkansas until at least April 15, as are all practices by the school's' 19 teams.

On Sunday, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey expressed his surprise in how quickly events have evolved since the middle of last week, when the men's SEC Basketball Tournament was canceled after one day.

"Needless to say, this is an unprecedented experience for us all," Sankey said. "We take very seriously each decision made related to coronavirus/covid-19. We all care about sports, but we care more deeply about the people involved in our sports."

Most college conferences have canceled all sport seasons through the end of the spring semester, including those that extend into the summer months. The SEC is one of two Power 5 conferences, along with the ACC, to remain in a state of suspended play.

Sports on 03/16/2020