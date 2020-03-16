MARCH 16 UPDATE: Virus total reaches 22, state Health Department confirms

The Arkansas Department of Health logo is shown in this Jan. 28, 2019 file photo.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arkansas has risen to 22, the state Health Department reported Monday.

The total, posted Monday morning to the Arkansas Department of Health’s website, means six additional cases have been confirmed since Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson held a news conference Sunday afternoon.

A map on the department's website showing the counties in which the cases were located had not been updated since Sunday, according to the site.

Hutchinson is set to provide an update on the spread of the illness in a news conference in Fayetteville at 11:15 a.m.