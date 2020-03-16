Drive-thru coronavirus screening starts in Eureka Springs

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Thursday, March 5, 2020, Tennessee's Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey confirmed the state's first case of the new coronavirus. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Drive-thru coronavirus screening began today in Eureka Springs.

Washington Regional Medical Center is offering the drive-thru screening at its family clinic at 146 Passion Play Road, Suite A, according to a news release.

Hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to the news release from Cynthia Crowder, a spokeswoman for Washington Regional.

As patients enter the parking lot, they will be screened for symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Patients with coronavirus symptoms will be given a mask and directed to park. They will be screened in their vehicles, according to the news release.

Patients who need to go to the clinic for other medical reasons — who don't have coronavirus symptoms — will be able to proceed inside the clinic, according to the release.

The health-care system has more information on the virus at wregional.com/main/coronavirus.