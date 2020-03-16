THE NATION IN BRIEF

Wendy Perrone gets set to release a barred owl Sunday in Charleston, W.Va., near the spot where the bird, which has been under care for three weeks, was rescued last month after it struck a car and suffered a concussion. (AP/Charleston Gazette-Mail/Chris Dorst)

Florida to activate medical task force

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- The Florida National Guard announced Sunday the activation of a task force to assist with the worsening coronavirus situation in Broward County.

The guard will form Task Force-Medical, made up of all the guard's medical professionals to support the state health department's efforts in Broward, which has emerged as the worst-hit county in Florida.

Broward County has 36 of the state's total of 109 cases, according to figures released Sunday by the state health department.

Several workers serving cruise ships at Port Everglades were found to be infected. Another cluster occurred among six students at Nova Southeastern University who recently returned from a study-abroad trip to Ireland. Other cases remain under investigation.

Photo by AP

A family visits some of the cherry blossom trees in Washington, D.C., on Sunday. (AP/Jacquelyn Martin)

Of the 16 new cases in Broward County, seven were classified as travel-related, suggesting that the rest might have been through community spread. Experts say the worst is yet to come, with some estimates calling for the pandemic to last two months. At the current rate, Broward County alone could see more than 800 cases in the next two weeks.

Parade raises ire of New Orleans mayor

NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said she was "deeply disappointed" that people ignored a ban on large gatherings issued by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards to try to stop the spread of coronavirus.

St. Patrick's Day revelers in kilts and green shamrocks packed a city street on Saturday, though the city's official parade had been canceled, The Times-Picayune-New Orleans Advocate reports. New Orleans police later broke up a party at a bar. The gatherings occurred as Louisiana announced its first death from coronavirus -- a 58-year-old Orleans Parish resident with underlying health problems.

The state reported its second death on Sunday. The 53-year-old Orleans Parish resident had underlying medical conditions and was being treated at Touro Infirmary, according to the governor's office. Cantrell said in a statement the person was a friend of hers.

On Saturday, the mayor blasted people who gathered in large groups, saying they were "actively increasing the danger to their neighbors and their loved ones."

"This is unacceptable," she said in a statement.

Edwards had banned gatherings of more than 250 people. He also postponed the state's presidential primaries due to fears about the coronavirus.

State health officials said Sunday that Louisiana had 91 coronavirus cases. Edwards has warned that the state's health system would be overwhelmed with a lower number of cases than would be required to have a similar impact in other states.

Governor of Oklahoma causes a stir

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahoma's governor faced backlash on social media after tweeting a picture of himself and two of his children at a crowded restaurant Saturday night as health officials have been recommending social distancing as a way to keep the new coronavirus from spreading.

In the since-deleted tweet, Gov. Kevin Stitt wrote: "Eating with my kids and all my fellow Oklahomans at the CollectiveOKC. It's packed tonight!" Stitt was at a food hall in Oklahoma City.

Events and gatherings across the country have been canceled as a precaution to prevent the spread of covid-19.

Stitt's position has not changed from instructions he previously gave to Oklahoma residents, Charlie Hannema, a spokesman for the governor, said Sunday. Those include to follow health precautions and protect elderly and vulnerable populations but also to remain calm, live one's life and support local businesses.

"The governor will continue to take his family out to dinner and to the grocery store without living in fear and encourages Oklahomans to do the same," Hannema said in an email.

At least seven people in Oklahoma have tested positive for covid-19, according to the state's health department.

H-E-B reduces store hours amid virus

SAN ANTONIO -- A grocery store chain with more than 400 stores in Texas and Mexico is reducing store hours in an effort to reduce hoarding of groceries and supplies and to give it time to restock as shoppers purchase large quantities of groceries and cleaning supplies.

San Antonio-based H-E-B LP announced Saturday it will operate from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily until further notice.

H-E-B spokeswoman Dya Campos said the reduced hours will give the stores time to restock the items in high demand from shoppers apparently worried about the spread of the coronavirus.

"There is no need for panic buying, this is not like a hurricane," H-E-B spokeswoman Dya Campos told The Associated Press. "This should not be a 'stock up' event."

Campos said the company is also closing in-store restaurants in about 20 stores and using those employees to help the grocery operations.

Hours vary at the stores from 24-hours a day to 6 a.m. until midnight, Campos said.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

A Section on 03/16/2020