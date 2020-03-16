Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Elections Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Inspection job set to close I-30 lanes

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:56 a.m.

Crews taking boring samples and inspecting drainage along Interstate 30 in downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock will require lane closings for five days starting today, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

The work required to design the 30 Crossing project will require lane closings in both directions in select locations of I-30 as well as on adjacent ramps and city streets.

Interstate lane closings will take place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. while lane closings on ramps and city streets will occur between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting, the department said.

Interstate lane closing locations include the inside or outside lanes on eastbound Interstate 40 and the westbound I-40 ramp to the westbound I-30 ramp at the I-30/I-40 interchange in North Little Rock.

Locations for the ramp and street closings include the eastbound I-30 frontage road at the Ninth Street overpass and Rector Street at Third and Fourth Streets in Little Rock.

Metro on 03/16/2020

Print Headline: Inspection job set to close I-30 lanes

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT