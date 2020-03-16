Inspection job set to close I-30 lanes

Crews taking boring samples and inspecting drainage along Interstate 30 in downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock will require lane closings for five days starting today, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

The work required to design the 30 Crossing project will require lane closings in both directions in select locations of I-30 as well as on adjacent ramps and city streets.

Interstate lane closings will take place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. while lane closings on ramps and city streets will occur between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting, the department said.

Interstate lane closing locations include the inside or outside lanes on eastbound Interstate 40 and the westbound I-40 ramp to the westbound I-30 ramp at the I-30/I-40 interchange in North Little Rock.

Locations for the ramp and street closings include the eastbound I-30 frontage road at the Ninth Street overpass and Rector Street at Third and Fourth Streets in Little Rock.

