Kentucky Derby prep race called off

One of the prep races for the Kentucky Derby has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The $700,000 Sunland Derby on March 22 in New Mexico was called off Sunday, according to a report in the El Paso Times.

Officials at the track across the border from El Paso, Texas, also said it would be the last day of racing to comply with the request of the governor. The meet was scheduled to end April 21.

The Sunland Derby winner would have earned 50 points toward qualifying for the 20-horse field in the Kentucky Derby. Track officials had previously said the race would be run without spectators.

It's the second time the Sunland Derby has been canceled. In 2016, an outbreak of an equine herpes virus among the horse population forced it to be called off.

KEENELAND

Keeneland announced it will be closed to all non-essential guests starting today. Only essential employees, owners, trainers, veterinarians, blacksmiths and stable workers will be allowed into the track in Lexington, Ky.

The track will set up screening checkpoints to monitor those seeking access and everyone will have their temperature taken. Only people with a temperature less than 100.5 degrees and showing no symptoms of the coronavirus will be admitted. The screening will continue indefinitely.

Sports on 03/16/2020