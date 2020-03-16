Police: Little Rock crash fatal to man, 26

Fatal wrecks in Arkansas
A 26-year-old man died after his vehicle veered off a Little Rock road early Saturday and struck a tree, state police said.
Joseph Casey of Little Rock was driving a Mercedes south around 2 a.m. on North Rodney Parham Road near Green Mountain Drive when his vehicle left the road, according to a state police preliminary crash report.
The Mercedes struck a tree, killing Casey, authorities said. No additional injuries were listed in the report.
It was raining at the time of the crash, according to police.
At least 91 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.
