Mayor announces nightly curfew in Little Rock; events with more than 50 attendees postponed

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. speaks at a news conference at Little Rock City Hall on Monday in this screengrab of a City of Little Rock video.

Little Rock mayor Frank Scott Jr. announced Monday afternoon the city will impose a nightly curfew starting at 12 a.m. Wednesday.

The curfew will be from midnight to 5 a.m. Scott said the curfew does not apply to those who work overnight.

Chief of Police Keith Humphrey said officers will not stop anyone in their cars traveling at those times, unless they are violating normal traffic laws.

Police will "proactively remind" those out in public between midnight and 5 a.m. of the curfew, Humphrey said.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uw2ZffzX-pM]

Scott said the curfew is mandated but when asked, he did not clarify what the penalty would be for violation.

Scott also said the city would be postponing any meeting or event with more than 50 attendees in accordance with new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.

The mayor said he cannot mandate restaurants or bars to close but recommends eateries shift to delivery and takeout options.

Check back for updates and read Tuesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.