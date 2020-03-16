North Little Rock cyclist, 84, dies after hit-and-run, state police say

An 84-year-old cyclist died after a hit-and-run Friday morning in North Little Rock, state police said.

William Cullum, of North Little Rock, stopped on his bicycle on the shoulder of Arkansas 161 around 8:50 a.m. when an early 2000s model Buick LeSabre driving south struck him, according to a state police preliminary report.

The driver did not stop, according to the report. Cullum died Saturday, Pulaski County coroner Gerone Hobbs said.

It was cloudy, and the road was dry at the time of the wreck, state police said. No additional injuries were listed in the report.

At least 91 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.