North Little Rock officials take stock of emergency supplies as mayor puts city on alert

North Little Rock city employees are on call and emergency supplies are being prepared after Mayor Joe Smith said he placed the city on an “impending disaster” alert Monday afternoon.

Smith said city officials have started to identify essential personnel and conduct a count of emergency supplies after he placed the city on alert level 2 in reaction to the growing number of coronavirus cases in the state. He also is telling all department heads to be ready to meet every single day.

“We are getting a plan for the long haul,” Smith said. “Alert level 3 means setting up emergency operations, but we aren’t there yet.”

He said the plan includes staggering work times for electric, sanitation and street crews as well as putting all city employees on call. Police and fire are expected to continue business as usual.

“We are actually taking the temperature of firefighters before they come into work every day,” Smith said.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. announced Monday afternoon the city will impose a nightly curfew starting at 12 a.m. Wednesday.

The curfew will be from midnight to 5 a.m. Scott said the curfew does not apply to those who work overnight.

Smith said a curfew isn’t planned for North Little Rock as he doesn't see the need for one in his city.

“Our streets are pretty empty around that time anyway and we don’t have large gathering places where 50 or more people would be at after midnight,” he said. “I haven’t talked to Frank yet to see his reasoning behind it, but it’s not something we are looking at.”

The North Little Rock mayor said he also doesn’t plan on closing down city facilities at this time.

“We are in a different situation than Little Rock because we run a $100 million electric utility facility. This means a lot of our walk-in traffic is people needing to pay bills, get power turned on or off, and we have to be here to do that,” Smith said. “If the number of cases gets really crazy then we will meet again and talk about closing down city facilities.”

