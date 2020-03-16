Police Beat

Police altercation

lands LR man in jail

North Little Rock police arrested a 23-year-old man Sunday after he interrupted officers while they were trying to question suspects and then video-recorded the officers, according to an arrest report.

Police said they were speaking with subjects who had been removed from a vehicle on West 16th Street for playing loud music.

The arrest report says Yohanee Nunn approached and began asking questions, "which prevented officers on scene from gaining pertinent information needed for detainment."

When Nunn was told to walk away, he refused and began to video-record the officers, according to the arrest report. After refusing multiple commands to leave, Nunn was arrested about 4:32 p.m., police said.

The arrest report lists Nunn's place of residence as Little Rock.

He was booked into the Pulaski County jail, but did not appear on the online roster of inmates as of Sunday evening.

He faces one misdemeanor count of obstructing government operations.

Man asleep in car

faces drug charges

Arkansas State Police arrested a 29-year-old man on drug charges Sunday morning after he was observed sleeping in his vehicle in the parking lot of the MAPCO Mart on Springhill Drive in North Little Rock.

Robert Louthian of Little Rock was arrested about 7 a.m. after police smelled marijuana and searched his vehicle, according to an arrest report. About 2 grams of methamphetamine was found in the center console, the report says.

Louthian did not appear on a roster of inmates at the Pulaski County jail as of Sunday evening.

He faces a felony charge for possession of meth and a misdemeanor charge for possession of a Schedule VI substance.

Metro on 03/16/2020