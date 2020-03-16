Race remains on Speedway’s schedule

FORT WORTH — Texas Motor Speedway isn’t ready to postpone its opening race weekend yet amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Track president Eddie Gos-sage said that the NASCAR races from March 26-29 are still scheduled even after Forth Worth Mayor Betsy Price declared a state of emergency on-Friday.

Price issued a mandatory cancellation of any events or gatherings with expected attendance of 250 people or more.

“We are aware of it,” Gossage said. “The city told us this order was for seven days. Our race is still scheduled.”

Gossage said the idea of running the race with no fans has “not been discussed.”

NASCAR will make the ultimate decision whether to hold the races.

Signs point toward the races not happening with just about every other event in DFW scheduled between now and mid-April being canceled or postponed.

NASCAR postponed its next two races at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway. Texas is the following weekend with all three NASCAR series scheduled to run in a triple-header.

“We’re hoping that we can hold the races with fans in the stands and a packed infield like we always do,” Gossage told the Star-Telegram on Thursday. “But this is a tough place to be right now. You just have to be patient. We’re letting fans know as fast as we possibly know something, but we’re hoping it’s 75-degree days and the stands are packed.

“For us, it’s full-speed ahead to March 29. That’s the only thing we’re doing is working on opening the gates.”

NASCAR has been among the last sports leagues to postpone races. It planned on running without fans the next two weeks before changing course and postponing its next two races on Friday.