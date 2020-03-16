Sections
READ TO ME: A boy and his shark

by Celia Storey | Today at 2:06 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Benny McGee and the Shark: The Shark Report by Derek Anderson (Penguin Workshop, Feb. 4), ages 6-8, 62 pages, $6.99 paperback. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Celia Storey)

TITLE: Benny McGee and the Shark: The Shark Report

BY: Derek Anderson (Penguin Workshop, Feb. 4), ages 6-8, 62 pages, $6.99 paperback

STORY: Books are a tough sell in the digital age, and yet children's picture books remain popular. We don't need fancy theories to explain why. Children's picture books have pictures.

This one is loaded with expressive cartoons that expertly blend blues and grays. But The Shark Report also is a chapter book. It's a hybrid picture book designed to flatter early readers that they can handle big-kid books.

Bumpy-headed Benny becomes afraid of sharks while he's researching (but not writing) a report for school. He resolves to stay out of the water, but then a shark follows his family home from the beach.

The next day is rainy, and the shark trails Benny to school. Benny tries to calm himself with the knowledge that some sharks eat only plankton ... but, no, this is a great white.

Adults greet his alarming news with creative acquiescence, as one does so one's child won't start fibbing for attention. They are so calm, he figures it's safe to invite the shark indoors. He names him Mr. Chompers. Informative, surprising friendship ensues.

The Shark Report is meant to be the first in a series about Benny and his school assignments.

Read to Me is a weekly review of short books.

Style on 03/16/2020

Print Headline: READ TO ME

