Toddler dies after wreck on I-530 in Jefferson County, state police say

Fatal wrecks in Arkansas
A child less than a week away from turning 2 years old died Saturday after a wreck in Jefferson County, state police said.
A Ford was driving north around 8:10 p.m. on Interstate 530 when the driver lost control on the wet road, according to a state police preliminary report.
The vehicle left the road, slid down an embankment and struck a tree, according to the report.
The toddler was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before 9:20 p.m, state police said.
The Ford’s 23-year-old driver and a 24-year-old passenger were also injured in the crash.
At least 91 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.
