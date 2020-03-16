Virus front stage at Biden-Sanders debate

Former Vice President Joe Biden (left) and Sen. Bernie Sanders have an exchange Sunday while participating in a Democratic presidential primary debate in Washington. (AP/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON -- Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders sought in Sunday's Democratic debate to cast themselves as best-positioned to lead the nation through a global pandemic, uniting in their criticism of President Donald Trump's response to the fast-moving coronavirus but diverging in how they would confront the spiraling public health and economic crisis.

Biden pledged to deploy the United States military to help with recovery efforts and warned that a federal financial bailout may be necessary to stabilize the economy. Sanders leaned into the same domestic policy proposals that have dominated his campaign, arguing that the government-run health insurance system he has long championed would allow the U.S. to respond faster to a health crisis.

Former Vice President Joe Biden (left) and Sen. Bernie Sanders bump elbows in greeting each other at the start of Sunday’s Democratic presidential primary debate in Washington. More photos at arkansasonline.com/316debate/. (AP/Evan Vucci)

The coronavirus outbreak has rapidly reshaped nearly all aspects of American life, shuttering schools across the country and significantly curtailing travel. Virus fears have also halted campaign rallies and prompted some states to delay upcoming primaries because of warnings from public health officials against large gatherings.

"This is bigger than any one of us -- this calls for a national rallying for one another," Biden said.

The stakes in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination have shifted dramatically since Biden and Sanders last debated less than three weeks ago. After a sluggish start to the primary season, Biden has surged to the front of the field, drawing overwhelming support from black voters and consolidating the backing of several more moderate rivals who have dropped out of the race. He's also actively courting the endorsement of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a liberal ally of Sanders who dropped out without throwing her support behind him.

The former vice president appeared determined throughout Sunday's contest to keep his focus on the general election, making direct overtures to Sanders' loyal supporters and committing for the first time to select a woman as his running mate if he becomes the Democratic nominee. After Biden's announcement, Sanders said he would "in all likelihood" do the same.

Sanders appeared determined to draw sharp contrasts with Biden throughout the debate, challenging him aggressively on the Iraq War and free trade deals. He argued that "I have taken on every special interest that's out there," adding, "That's a very different record than Joe's."

Though Sunday's debate was the first one-on-one contest of the Democratic primary, Biden and Sanders have been the leaders of their party's ideological poles throughout the yearlong campaign. Their prescriptions for addressing the coronavirus outbreak highlighted the contrasting approaches they are pledging to bring to the White House.

Biden, a centrist who backed the 2008 bailout of the financial industry during the recession, warned that another government-backed rescue plan may be needed in the coming months to shore up the economy. Sanders, a fierce liberal critic of Wall Street, opposed the earlier bailout and said it would be a mistake to take a similar approach now; instead, he suggested a tax on the wealthiest Americans.

The Vermont senator also repeatedly pushed questions regarding the coronavirus toward a now-familiar debate between him and Biden over health care. Sanders argued that the troublesome shortages in coronavirus tests and anxiety over the preparedness of the nation's health care system to deal with an impending increase in patients highlight why the U.S. should move to the government-run, "Medicare For All" system he has long championed.

"One of the reasons that we are unprepared, and have been unprepared, is we don't have a system. We've got thousands of private insurance plans," Sanders said. "That is not a system that is prepared to provide health care to all people in a good year, without the epidemic."

Biden, who supports adding a public insurance option to the current system, argued that a pandemic was not a moment to attempt to push through an overhaul of the American health insurance system, a politically arduous endeavor.

Where the two men agreed was in deploring Trump's approach to the coronavirus, and demanding a more far-reaching government strategy to contain the disease and patch up the economic wreckage it is causing.

"This is like we are being attacked from abroad," Biden said. "This is something that is of great consequence. This is like a war."

The specter of the disease pervaded their encounter from their first moments onstage: Biden and Sanders declined to shake hands at the start and stood 6 feet apart from each other at a television studio in Washington, following the guidelines for social distancing prescribed by public health authorities. In deference to the same regulations, the debate took place without a live audience.

The pandemic has upended the campaign for days. The candidates -- both in their late 70s -- said they were taking personal precautions to guard against a virus that is a greater risk to the elderly.

"I'm using a lot of soap and hand sanitizer," Sanders said.

The senator found himself on the defensive at several points in the night, including about favorable comments he's made about authoritarian regimes in Cuba and other Latin American countries -- remarks that could hurt Sanders in Tuesday's key primary in Florida, a state with a large population of residents from those nations.

But beyond their familiar disagreements on health care, Sanders leveled a larger critique of Biden's approach to leadership, accusing him of compromising too readily with Republicans and corporate interests, and challenging the former vice president over decades' worth of votes on abortion, gay rights, foreign wars, bankruptcy regulation and retirement-security programs.

Biden confronted Sanders, too, with some of his own past votes, including his opposition to some gun-control legislation.

Sanders also responded to criticism about his inability to draw support from black voters by raising questions about whether Biden can rally young people and new voters, saying he has doubts about whether Biden can generate "energy and excitement and voter turnout."

But even as they feuded, the candidates stopped well short of the kind of scorched-earth attacks that have characterized the climactic debates in past nomination fights, including both the Democratic and Republican primary campaigns in 2016.

After one extended attack on him, Biden good-naturedly noted that he had tried to give Sanders "credit for some things" but that he was "making it harder for me," prompting the Vermont senator to smile. Both candidates said they would support and campaign for the other in the general election.

"If I lose this thing, Joe wins," Sanders said. "Joe, I'll be there for you."

Information for this article was contributed by Julie Pace and Alexandra Jaffe of The Associated Press and Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin of The New York Times.

