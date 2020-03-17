Sections
Arkansas dental association recommends providers reschedule non-urgent care

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 10:04 a.m.
The Arkansas State Dental Association has recommended dental providers postpone non-urgent appointments until after March 27 in the wake of the coronavirus.

Billy Tarpley, executive director of the association, said the organization sent out an email Monday night with the guidance.

Tarpley said the recommendation is not mandatory. He said the period of postponement may also be extended, depending on the extent of the coronavirus spread by the end of next week.

He said it is important to keep dental offices open for urgent or emergency care to keep patients out of hospital emergency rooms, where they could “take up valuable time and resources.”

Patients with upcoming appointment can call their providers, Tarpley said, but don't necessarily need to because providers should be calling patients affected by the rescheduling.

The association has also issued guidance to dentists to monitor patient and employee temperatures, Tarpley said, to head off any potential spread of the virus.

Tarpley also said any patients experiencing respiratory symptoms, including cough or shortness of breath, or anyone with a fever should not go to the dentist.

