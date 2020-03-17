Sections
Arkansas Supreme Court orders restrictions on in-person proceedings amid coronavirus spread

by John Moritz | Today at 7:06 p.m.
FILE - Arkansas State Supreme Court building

Courtrooms around the state began limiting in-person proceedings on Wednesday to essential matters such as certain criminal hearings, requests for restraining orders, child custody disputes and other emergency matters as judges and attorneys scramble to adapt to new recommendations against public gatherings amid the coronavirus spread.

On Tuesday evening, the Arkansas Supreme Court ordered the suspension of most in-person proceedings until April 3. The order did not apply to civil and criminal jury trials that were already underway Tuesday.

The order came after more than 60 jurisdictions had already parred back services, including in some of the state's largest judicial circuits covering Little Rock, northeast Arkansas and Washington and Benton counties.

The restrictions will likely impact hundreds of non-essential cases, forcing continuances into the summer months, attorneys and judges said.

The state’s top court administrator, Supreme Court Chief Justice Dan Kemp, said that administrators in the state’s 95 judicial districts and circuits will be allowed to take action above and beyond what the Supreme Court ordered. The state has also partnered with Zoom, an online video conferencing service, to offer all courts a 60-day free trial of the software.

