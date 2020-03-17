Pandemic alters NW sporting events

Professional women cyclists race through downtown Fayetteville on April 7 during the Joe Martin Stage Race. This year’s event, scheduled for the first week of April, has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. No new race date has been announced. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

Three of Northwest Arkansas' largest community sporting events have been postponed or altered in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, the Hogeye Marathon, the oldest marathon in the state, announced that it would be a virtual race where runners will have about six weeks to run their distance, recording their time using a fitness tracker.

On Friday, the Bentonville Half-Marathon announced it would also be a virtual race.

The Joe Martin Stage Race cycling event, scheduled for the first week of April, has announced that it was postponing the races with the hopes of being able to still host it later in 2020.

Tabby Holmes, race director for the Hogeye Marathon, posted on the event's website Monday that the race, run continuously since 1977, would be altered. Holmes said race officials had considered postponing it to a later date before ultimately deciding on a virtual race.

"We kept thinking that maybe we would hear some good news that the worst was over," Holmes said. "We did consider postponing, but the uncertainty of not knowing how long this is going to last or how long it's going to take before it peaks, that all played into that as well as the weather in Northwest Arkansas."

Holmes said the warmer temperatures in the region in late spring into early summer eliminated the possibility of moving the race to a later date.

Bentonville's decision to alter its race into a virtual event did not impact the Hogeye officials' decision, Holmes said.

Runners can complete their distance between March 28 and May 16 and can use any course for the distance. The race was scheduled for March 28 in downtown Springdale. Holmes said runners will still be able to pick up their race T-shirts at locations across Northwest Arkansas and Little Rock, and out-of-state runners will be mailed their packets.

Because the Hogeye Marathon is a charitable event, entry fees will not be refunded.

"We really hope to be able to give money to our charitable causes that we support with the Hogeye," Holmes said. "I want to be able to give them some money because some of them depend on it for sure."

Bruce Dunn, director of the Joe Martin, said he was "more than cautiously optimistic" that the cycling event will be held at a later date.

"As the curve seemed to steepen on this pandemic, it just wasn't the best thing," Dunn said of the decision to postpone the event. "We were thinking this was going to flatten out, then really within about 12 hours, it became evident."

Dunn said cyclists have been shut down for at least the past six weeks and were anxious to resume racing.

"If we are not affected by the pandemic, I do not see any way we would not hold the event," Dunn said. "Unless the pandemic continues to rage, we will race."

Dunn said a fall racing date is also possible and is hopeful that a new date can be selected in a couple of weeks.

Runners in the Bentonville Half-Marathon virtual race, which was scheduled for April 5, will have between March 30 and May 25 to complete their distance. From March 30 to April 3, runners will be able to pick up their race T-shirts, finisher hoodies and special-edition timing chip at the Downtown Activity Center in Bentonville.

Runners can use any course including the Razorback Greenway, track or treadmill to record their race and once they have proof of their race completion, they can send that to race organizers or the Downtown Activity Center.

Comments were supportive of the decision to make the event a virtual race on the Bentonville Half-Marathon Facebook page.

"Absolutely the right call. Thanks for the creativity to ensure we can get the 10th medal," Vince Robinson wrote in a post.

"I'm sure this was not an easy decision but it's understandable. I appreciate you thinking of our health and safety above all. Thank you for making an option for us to still run and get the medal," Jean Deschenes posted.

"Understandable. I've never done a virtual race, so I'll need to do my research on how to do that. Better luck next year! Wish everyone well!!!," Graham Powell wrote.

Moni Frith of Zephyr Hills, Fla. finishes the half marathon during the Hogeye Marathon on April 6 in Springdale. This year’s event will now be a virtual race because of the coronavirus pandemic. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

