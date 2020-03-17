Marriage Licenses

Luis Leguna, 35, and Dalia Celaya, 25, both of Little Rock.

Larry Tipton, 31, and Ashley Mendez, 31, both of Little Rock.

Fnu Shandy, 30, and Fnu Julisa, 25, both of North Little Rock.

Charles Westlake, 48, of Austin and Laura Seagraves, 38, of Maumelle.

Corey Sackman, 25, and Raven Scott, 23, both of Little Rock.

Alan Joe, 26, and Endy Hurtado, 24, both of Little Rock.

Jason Follett, 46, and Kristy Fleming, 40, both of Cabot.

Divorces

FILED

20-976 Carl Dnaiel v. Deedra Daniel.

20-981 Jackie Long v. Max Long.

Metro on 03/17/2020