Dallas sophomore guard not keen on losing

Because of the close proximity and wealth of talent, recruiting the Dallas-Fort Worth area is a natural for the University of Arkansas.

Coach Eric Musselman and his men's basketball staff have the commitment of ESPN 4-star junior small forward Duncan Powell of Desoto, Texas, and the Hogs are heavily involved with ESPN top 20 prospect Harrison Ingram of St. Marks School in Dallas.

VIDEO ONLINE Arterio Morris highlights arkansasonline.com/317morris

The Razorbacks are showing strong interest in sophomore point guard Arterio Morris.

Morris, 6-4, 175 pounds, of Dallas Kimball reports approximately 20 scholarship offers from the likes of Kansas, TCU, Oregon, Texas A&M, Houston, Texas Tech and others. Coach Nick Smith said Morris hates to lose.

"He has a drive to not lose," Smith said. "Sometimes guys develop that as they get older. He just has this drive and will to succeed and win. There are times he can be really unselfish pass the ball and get his teammates involved when there are times I think he needs to take control because he can will a team to win."

He averaged 21.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 3.1 steals in regular-season play. Morris was named 5 NBC Newcomer of the Year after leading the Knights to a 29-7 record and the Class 5A Region II finals.

Morris agreed he's not fond of losing.

"I grew up with that, I always never liked to lose," Morris said. "I don't have a losing mentality."

Smith, who has produced more than 50 college prospects in 13 years as head coach, calls Morris "special".

"He can play in an open style offense, but he can also play in something a little bit more structured, too, but I think his greatest asset is playing in something a little bit more open," Smith said. "He can flat out score the ball and get to the basket at will. There aren't too many people that can lock him up."

Morris added to his game by working on his shot during Christmas break.

"Now when guys back off of him and he takes two or three dribbles and gives them a little move, maybe give them a counter move and they cut him off, he can step back and knock down the three," Smith said.

He likes setting up his teammates.

"I look for my teammates to get open shots, and if they're hitting then I just continue to look for them, and if everything is going good it opens it up for me to drive do what I have to do," Morris said.

Morris was able to watch the Hogs this season and came away impressed.

"They play as a team," Morris said. "Everybody has their unique role they have to play and everybody has to follow that role."

His grandmother Shirley Matthews is a big fan of the Razorbacks.

"My granny loves [Arkansas]," said Morris, who plans to play for Dallas-based Showtyme. "She watched a couple of games and became a fan. I probably wasn't born when she became a fan."

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com

Sports on 03/17/2020