Drive-thru screenings start in NW city

Drive-thru coronavirus screening began Monday in Eureka Springs.

Washington Regional Medical Center is offering the drive-thru screening at its family clinic at 146 Passion Play Road, Suite A, according to a news release.

Hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to the news release from Cynthia Crowder, a spokeswoman for Washington Regional.

As patients enter the parking lot, they will be screened for symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Patients with coronavirus symptoms will be given masks and directed to park. They will be screened in their vehicles, according to the news release.

Patients who need to go to the clinic for other medical reasons -- those who don't have coronavirus symptoms -- will be able to proceed inside the clinic, according to the release.

The health care system has more information on the virus at wregional.com/main/coronavirus.

NW News on 03/17/2020