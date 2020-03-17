Faulkner County moves up to Level 2 in emergency virus response

CONWAY -- Government and agencies in Faulkner County moved up to Level 2 on Monday in their emergency response to the coronavirus pandemic by restricting access to county buildings, closing the library and schools, and suspending utility disconnects.

None of the 22 cases of the virus in the state were in Faulkner County as of Monday.

"That would be when the next shoe falls and we would go to a Level 3 response," said Jim Baker, county judge of Faulkner County. "At Level 2, we're working on the assumption that the virus is present and we don't want to create an avenue for it to spread."

At Level 3, county employees would be sent home with the exception of identified essential employees, and Level 4 would result in a complete shutdown, Baker said.

The Conway Regional Health System established a drive-thru testing for the virus, but only with a lab order from the patient's health care provider, said Matt Troup, president and chief executive officer of the health system.

The county's library system and museum were closed completely until further notice, while county government offices are restricting public access, but still conducting business.

"All essential county government services will be provided. We're not closed for business, we're just restricting public access to our office for a few days," Baker said. "We are proactively taking measures to ensure we do our part to curb the spread of the virus. This means many of our offices will meet with individuals by appointment only."

Many of the county services can be accessed online, and the county has begun utilizing drop boxes in which the public can drop off documents that need to be filed or reviewed, Baker added.

Conway Mayor Bart Castleberry said the city has sent all nonessential personnel home and are allowing those who can do so to do their jobs remotely.

"City Hall is closed to traffic, but there are numbers posted outside for the public to access services," Castleberry said. "Building trades are big business in Conway, so contractors can Facetime with our staff to be able to continue working. We're doing anything that we can do to alleviate human contact."

Services like trash pickup and sanitation will not be disrupted, Castleberry said.

Faulkner County Sheriff Tim Ryals said his biggest concern is the virus infiltrating the jail, which houses up to 400 inmates. Visitation at the jail has been suspended.

"That's the last place you want the virus to go to," Ryals said. "We're doing our best to screen any officers and offenders that come to the door."

Access is restricted at the Faulkner County Justice Building, district courts and the sheriff's office. The sheriff's office is open for fine payments.

"We're recommending that if people come to the office to do a report that they contact us over the phone first," Ryals said. "If they absolutely have to meet with us, we'll send a deputy out."

The justice building and the district courts are allowing entrance only to those who have been subpoenaed or on a court docket.

Conway Police Chief Jody Spradlin said in an email that the department is conducting business as usual with a few modifications to protect employees from potential exposure.

Beginning Tuesday, public access to the building will be limited, but services such as issuing copies of reports will still be provided.

Conway Corp. -- which delivers power, water and telecommunications services to the area -- has temporarily suspended disconnecting utility and telecom services over unpaid bills.

Chief Executive Officer Bret Carroll said in an email that the company's top priority is protecting customers' and employees' safety, health and well-being.

"But we are also dedicated to ensuring the safe and reliable supply of electricity, water and telecommunications services," Carroll said.

On Sunday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson closed all public schools in Arkansas for nearly two weeks because of the pandemic. The Conway School District instructed students to complete the Alternative Method of Instruction assignments normally reserved for snow days.

The district will provide a drive-thru meal pickup at Ida Burns Elementary, located at 1201 Donaghey Ave. in Conway, between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. today. Families can drive through the bus loop on the south side of the building to pick up breakfasts and lunches for the week. The meals are free for anyone 18 years and younger.

The Faulkner County library system has taken steps further by extending holds and material due dates through April. The library's children's department will livestream story time on its Facebook page.

The Conway Area Chamber of Commerce closed its building to the public, but staff will be available by phone or other communication avenues, according to a notice posted on social media.

