Fayetteville to limit bar, restaurant capacity to 50%

The city of Fayetteville

Bars and restaurants in Fayetteville are limited to 50% of their occupancy as set by the fire marshal, according to a city news release.

The establishments also must space tables and bar stools at least six feet apart and limit party sizes to fewer than 10 people as the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends.

Curbside, drive-thru and delivery services for restaurants can continue to operate as usual, the release states.

Mayor Lioneld Jordan made the announcement on the heels of a City Council decision Monday to grant him extraordinary authority to regulate gatherings. The authority will remain in effect until April 29, unless extended by the council. The council also allocated $3 million out of the city’s emergency fund to put toward relief efforts in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The purpose of limiting capacity in these establishments is to help "flatten the curve," an approach recommended by multiple health and scientific organizations for slowing the spread of covid-19, according to the release. Slowing infection rates helps prevent medical providers from becoming overloaded and from reaching a point where they can no longer provide treatment to all those infected, the release states.

The Fire Department will enforce compliance. People can call the nonemergency line for police and fire dispatch at 479-587-3560 to report observed violations, according to the release.

Many establishments have already implemented the social distancing practices, according to the release.