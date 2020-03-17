LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Wisdom of Grandma | Irresponsible words | It's lawmakers' duty

Wisdom of Grandma

My mom was born in 1912 in southern Illinois in what they called the hills and hollers. During the Spanish flu pandemic, Grandma made little bags of some terrible-smelling stuff for everyone to wear around their necks. The smell was soon called devil poop by the kids. The bags were called asphidity, but Mom had no idea what was in them. She said that they all stunk so bad that no one could get close enough to give them the flu.

Grandma's other weapon for fighting germs was her homemade lye soap. Everything from clothes, dishes to people were scrubbed with it. Mom said, "That stuff would peel an apple."

They were often called hillbillies and backwoods people, but they all survived a pandemic that killed millions worldwide in 1918-19. I doubt if Grandma had any idea of what a virus was, but she knew what germs were and she fought the devil with what she had and what she knew to use.

Washing hands was a good thing 100 years ago as it is today.

Irresponsible words

Wally Hall should stick to reporting sports and keep his own irresponsible behaviors to himself during the ongoing pandemic in the world. It is his attitude and reckless behavior that will influence many others to act similarly and will result in additional infection and deaths.

Someone in a highly influential position in our state should be promoting safe practices during this period of global emergency and, if not, keep his own selfish and very irresponsible actions on the QT. Please consider the source of the people whose actions you follow during this national emergency!

It's lawmakers' duty

Tom Cotton and John Boozman need to vote for the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, and also urge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to call senators back from recess immediately to hold the vote.

This bill will provide an essential safety net that encourages sick people to seek testing and treatment rather than exposing others and spreading the virus.

We are in an unprecedented moment in modern society, and lives are at stake. I hope we can agree that it is the duty of our legislators to protect the American people with this urgent, effective, bipartisan response.

There's a silver lining

The world is hunkering down to help prevent the spread of this new virus. We need to be able to see a silver lining in this dilemma.

Airlines are severely limiting the number of flights they intend to offer. Cruise lines are banned from operating for the next month. Public gatherings are banned, as are sporting events, and some schools have already braced for the possibility of conducting only online classes till summer.

People need to consider the impact an extended self-quarantine would have on their lives. Air pollution in China decreased when reduced production was forced by the outbreak. Just think about it: If all human Earth-crushing activity is reduced by 20 to 50 percent, will that not reduce our carbon footprint? More people telecommuting will surely reduce exhaust emissions. Decreased commuting time will reduce stress. If public sports activities are eliminated, will our children and adults not be forced to activate their own outside interests?

Once polluting activities are reduced, we have an enhanced ability to study the effects that reduction might have in the short run on climate-change rates. With public church activity reduced, everyone could practice self-reflection and soul search. Fewer school activities and events mean kids will have to learn how to play on their own like all us older folks got to do. If schools all close, the parents will have to stay at home, allowing numerous "teachable moments" and quality family time. So this virus outbreak might have the ability to bring our people together in a way that has been lacking for decades.

Let's celebrate the moment; we need a break. Maybe we could learn to live lightly on Earth together, and successfully fight this common enemy called covid-19.

Could have avoided

If Barack Obama was still president, or if Hillary Clinton had been elected in Trump's place, I can assure you we would have been in better shape. Either would have listened to the experts from the outset, and would have helped the world to mobilize against the coronavirus in our defense.

There are real costs associated with narrow-mindedness, parochialism and xenophobia. In this particular case, there are people dying abroad and in the U.S., deaths that might have been avoided if we had a president willing to listen to experts and capable of leadership on the world stage. Very sadly, we do not. We've been led by and lied to by the most inept.

Common sense? Nah

Due to the warnings of large groups of people increasing coronavirus infections, the closing of churches and others, why are the casinos in Hot Springs, West Memphis and Pine Bluff still packing in the gamblers? I guess money talks louder than common sense.

