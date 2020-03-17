Sections
Little Rock's Metropolitan Housing Alliance won't evict residents amid coronavirus pandemic

by Rachel Herzog | Today at 3:58 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Parris Towers, a complex for the elderly at 1800 Broadway in Little Rock, is one of 13 public housing properties run by the Metropolitan Housing Alliance. ( Stephen B. Thornton)

Public housing residents in Little Rock will not be evicted amid the spread of covid-19, Metropolitan Housing Alliance executive director Anthony Snell said Tuesday.

Snell added that evictions that were already in progress before the outbreak may still take place, but he said Pulaski County court closures could mean they too won’t occur.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

He said the housing authority will work with the building’s property management company on rent forbearance.

“This thing is going to be a hardship in many individuals’ lives,” Snell said.

He added that the authority will restrict public access to its administrative building starting Friday morning to stem the spread of the illness.

Read Wedneaday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

