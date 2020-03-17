Police Beat

Suspect in theft

from store arrested

Little Rock police on Monday arrested a man who matched the description of a suspect in the theft of merchandise from a Walgreens.

Officers stopped Jose Garcia, 21, of Little Rock, who was seen running on West Markham Street about 2:50 p.m., according to an arrest report. Garcia was taken to the Walgreens at 111 N. Bowman Road, where employees reportedly identified him as the suspect.

Garcia did not appear on a roster at the Pulaski County jail Monday evening.

He faces one misdemeanor count of theft of property.

NLR man arrested

on drug charge

Cocaine found in a car during a Little Rock traffic stop Monday resulted in the arrest of the passenger, according to a Little Rock police arrest report.

Antonio Harriott, 55, of North Little Rock was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance after officers conducting the traffic stop learned he was a parolee with a search waiver, the report states.

Harriott did not appear on the online roster at the Pulaski County jail as of Monday evening.

LR man charged

in theft of wine

Little Rock police on Monday arrested a 57-year-old man in the theft of bottles of wine from an events venue on West Seventh Street.

Gary Block was taken into custody after he was identified on security footage forcing his way into the Red and Blue Events Venue located at 1415 W. Seventh St., where, according to an arrest report, he took two bottles of wine and left. Later, Block returned to the business through the same broken window, stealing another bottle of wine, police said.

Block was charged with two felony counts of commercial burglary, along with two counts of theft of property, one count of criminal mischief and one count of obstruction, all misdemeanors. He remained in the Pulaski County jail as of Monday evening, according to an online inmate roster.

Report: Suspect had

drugs on VA campus

A North Little Rock man faces drug charges after Veterans Affairs police on Monday arrested him at the Central Arkansas Veterans Affairs Healthcare System at 2200 Fort Roots Drive.

Joshua Henderson, 31, was found on the VA property in possession of more than 14 grams of a Schedule VI controlled substance and a scale, according to an arrest report.

Henderson faces two felony charges: possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver and drug paraphernalia. It is unclear based on the arrest report what kind of controlled substance Henderson was found to possess.

Henderson was booked into the Pulaski County jail, where he remained as of Monday evening without bond, according to an inmate roster.

