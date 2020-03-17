Sections
Mercy expanding hospital's restrictions

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:51 a.m.

FORT SMITH -- Mercy-Fort Smith leaders have announced that restrictions that were implemented at the main hospital in Fort Smith on Saturday now apply at Mercy hospital locations in Booneville, Ozark, Paris and Waldron, as well as all Mercy's clinics.

A news release states these restrictions were made out of concern over covid-19. These hospitals and clinics are limiting access to one visitor per patient, with visitors only being allowed in Mercy hospitals from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Entrance at the hospitals has also been limited to only the emergency room.

In addition, each patient's one visitor must be 15 years or older, and both fever and cough-free.

However, the release notes that exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis and include visitors for any patients nearing the end of life. These restrictions will also not affect hospital services.

State Desk on 03/17/2020

Print Headline: Mercy expanding hospital's restrictions

