Kenneth Britt, 39, faces more than 142 hunting violation counts after he and three others were arrested and another 10 were ticketed by state and federal wildlife officers following an 11-month investigation into turkey poaching in five Mississippi counties in 2019.

Felipe VI, the king of Spain, stripped his father, King Emerit Juan Carlos, of his annual stipend and renounced any future personal inheritance he might receive amid an investigation by Swiss prosecutors into financial irregularities involving his father.

Beth Schlimm, a Maryland Department of Natural Resources biologist, said egg surveys taken this spring indicate that the endangered tiger salamander is making a comeback, despite losses of wetland habitat used by the nation’s largest terrestrial salamander.

Michael Kreitler, 54, of Byrnes Mill, Mo., a counseling supervisor with Lutheran Family and Children’s Services, charged with promoting child pornography, is accused of sending links to download hundreds of videos and images of children to an undercover police officer.

Kenneth White, 55, also known as Umar Faruq Sabir, was arrested by police in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on murder and other charges after boaters at a landing along the Black Warrior River discovered the body of a man who had been shot multiple times.

Bernard Preynat, 74, a Catholic priest in Lyons, France, who acknowledged sexually abusing at least 75 boys, primarily Boy Scouts, in incidents dating back to the 1960s, was sentenced to five years in prison, prosecutors said.

Robert Phelps, 62, of Torrington, Conn., accused by the FBI of telling U.S. Rep. Adam B. Schiff, D-Calif., the House Intelligence Committee chairman, in an email that he wanted “to kill you with my bare hands and smash your sick little round fat lying face in,” was charged with threatening a congressmen.

Rafia Shareef of Corona, Calif., the mother of Syed Farook who killed 14 people in a 2015 attack on a holiday party, faces up to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to destroying evidence in the case, federal prosecutors said.

Isabel Wilkerson, a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter whose debut book, The Warmth of Other Suns, won a National Book Critics Circle Award, said that Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, which explores the “unseen skeleton” of hierarchy in America, will be out in August.