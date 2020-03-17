No new cases of coronavirus, Arkansas governor says; casinos ordered shut for 2 weeks

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks at a news conference Tuesday morning in this still captured from video provided by the governor's office.

No new cases of coronavirus have been detected, but casinos have been ordered shut to stem the spread of the virus, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday morning.

The total number of covid-19 cases remains at 22. Tuesday is the first day the governor did not announce any new cases since the first was reported last week.

Hutchinson said at a news conference in West Memphis that more cases can be expected in the coming days, though, as more testing becomes available.

Hutchinson said the decision to order casinos closed will be a hardship for the hundreds of hourly workers at the businesses but said the decision is necessary for public health. The governor also said restrictions on claiming unemployment benefits have been loosened in hopes of helping more workers get access.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w-djIT42-k8?t=207]

For the next 30 days, the one-week waiting period to receive benefits has been waived, Hutchinson said.

To avoid large crowds, applicants can also apply online or over the phone, rather than in-person, though that option remains available.

According to the governor, the work reporting requirement has also been waived. Hutchinson said he anticipates many people will be able to return to their old jobs when the worst of the coronavirus closures abate.