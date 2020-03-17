Nonprofit to add handwashing station for homeless in Little Rock

Family Promise of Pulaski County plans to set up its first public handwashing station in downtown Little Rock on Wednesday, a spokeswoman said Tuesday.

The nonprofit is installing the soap-and-water station in front of Second Baptist Church Downtown, across from StewPot to “safeguard some of the most vulnerable members of our community during the COVID-19 outbreak,” according to the email sent by spokeswoman Maya Williams on Tuesday.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended hand washing as one way to keep from spreading the virus.

“Right now the homeless are among the most vulnerable for this outbreak,” Williams said in an interview.

The stations will be up for at least a month, Williams said.

Family Promise, which provides shelter and support to homeless families, is also in talks with the city of Little Rock and other community partners such as shelters to try to set up three to four more stations in Pulaski County, Williams said.

The locations for the other stations aren’t set, but Williams said one will likely be near one of the camps where those staying outside live. She said she hopes they’ll be installed by the end of this week.