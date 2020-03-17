100 years ago

March 17, 1920

• The term "alcohol" as used in the Arkansas bone dry law cannot be construed to mean whiskey, brandy or other liquors of this nature, Attorney General John Arbuckle ruled in an opinion handed down yesterday, after he had been requested for such an opinion by both state and federal authorities. The attorney general said that no definite question had been asked of his office, but that he had simply been requested to construe the law covering the sale and shipping of intoxicating liquors into the state, and its relation to the federal statutes now in force and to construe the meaning of the term alcohol as used in the bone dry laws of the state.

50 years ago

March 17, 1970

FAYETTEVILLE -- Two Washington County sisters allegedly beaten by relatives who accused them of being witches testified Monday in Washington Circuit Court that sheriff's deputies had not held them against their will. Mrs. Sheila Garmon, 28, and her sister, Cindy Perez, 16, appeared before Circuit Judge Maupin Cummings on a hearing for writ of habeas corpus filed by the sisters' mother, Mrs. Maria Perez. Mrs. Perez commended in the writ that her daughters were illegally held by hospital authorities and sheriff's deputies. Mrs. Perez and three other members of the family have been charged with maiming in connection with the beating of the sisters.

25 years ago

March 17, 1995

• Twenty-five years after being pressured to accept an undesirable discharge from the U.S. Marine Corps, Ronald Eugene Henry may finally be rid of a military record his lawyer says has haunted his client like the "mark of Cain." In an order signed Wednesday, U.S. District Judge George Howard Jr. directed the secretary of the Navy to upgrade Henry's discharge to honorable. Howard found that Henry's decision to accept an undesirable discharge was not made knowingly and voluntarily. The judge also determined that the Board for Correction of Naval Records' refusal to upgrade Henry's discharge was arbitrary and capricious.

10 years ago

March 17, 2010

CONWAY -- A more than $990,000 accounting error in the Conway city budget was the result of poor bookkeeping at City Hall, and not a mistake by the company hired to do the city's annual audit two years ago, members of Conway's newly formed audit committee said Tuesday. The City Council's committee, which met to discuss financial troubles that have come to light over the past two months, is trying to find ways to prevent future mistakes. It was formed this month with the goal of better understanding the string of accounting errors that led cash reserves in the city's general fund and Sanitation Department to be millions less than city officials thought. In recent weeks, the City Council has approved $1.2 million in budget cuts, and a nearly $1.9 million five-year loan to make up for the shortages.

Metro on 03/17/2020