Police agencies in central Arkansas restricting access

The police departments of Little Rock, Conway and Benton have announced access restrictions for their buildings to prevent the spread of covid-19.

Anyone visiting Little Rock Police Department buildings must fill out a form and pass a screening before entering, according to a department release posted on Twitter.

Visitors must verify they have not visited China, Iran, Europe or South Korea in the last two weeks, have not been in contact with anyone suspected of having covid-19 or had symptoms of a respiratory infection or fever.

The Conway Police Department will be closing its department lobby, prescription drug take-back location and pre-employment fingerprinting service, according to a Facebook post by the department.

"Public saftety continues to be our No. 1 priority and we will continue to work with our local, state and federal partners to provide the best possible service and response with our community," the post said.

Visitors to Benton City Hall and Police Department will now be screened in the lobby, according to a police department Twitter release.

Only the main entrance will be unlocked, and all visitors will be asked if they have had a fever or symptoms of repiratory illness, travelled to another country in the past two weeks or had direct contact with someone who has covid-19.

The Pulaski County sheriff's office will hold a news conference at 4:15 p.m. today to discuss its preparations.