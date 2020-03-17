Sections
Second set of remains found in Fort Smith home

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:13 p.m.
Fort Smith police said detectives found a second set of human remains Tuesday in a house in the 400 block of North 12th Street in Fort Smith.

Authorities found the first set of human remains on Sunday night.

"Due to the advanced state of decomposition on both bodies, they are being sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for help with identification and causes of death," police spokesman Aric Mitchell wrote in an email.

According to an incident report by officer Ellen Underwood, a woman called police about 11 p.m. because she saw flashlights inside the house and heard yelling and screaming.

Police saw a “carcass” underneath “a bunch of junk” inside the back door of the house, Underwood wrote. After an officer removed some of the items, they realized it was human remains.

“Inside the house were several personal items that showed signs of people living there recently,” according to the report. “There were beds and sleeping bags. There was even some food in a refrigerator which was on. The house was trashed with broken glass and other broken items.”

Fort Smith police asked anyone with information to share about the case to call the Detectives Bureau at (479) 709-5116.

