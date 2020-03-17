Sun Belt to shutter its spring seasons

After the league's athletic directors and school presidents were expected to conduct conference calls Monday to decide what's next amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Sun Belt Conference has joined many other conferences across the country in shutting down its spring sports seasons for the rest of the school year.

Teams also won't be allowed to practice or conduct organized team activities, including spring football.

With the news, the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and Arkansas State University have seen their spring sports seasons officially come to a close.

"The Sun Belt Conference has announced that the league is canceling all organized athletics-related activities, including regular-season competitions, conference championships and practices, through the remainder of the academic year," the league said in a statement on Monday afternoon.

"This decision was made in consultation with the league's presidents, chancellors and directors of athletics to address growing concerns surrounding the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19)."

The Sun Belt had previously announced on Thursday that all sports seasons were indefinitely suspended, but teams had still been allowed to practice at each school's discretion.

ASU independently made the move Friday afternoon to indefinitely suspend all organized practices by its athletic teams.

Other NCAA Division I schools in the state that have had all of their sports seasons canceled for the rest of the school year in the past few days are the University of Central Arkansas, a member of the Southland Conference, and the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Unlike the SWAC -- which has also shut down all teams' practices and activities for the school year -- the Southland has suspended practices and activities, including spring football, through March 30, although that could change as the coronavirus pandemic continues to evolve each day.

