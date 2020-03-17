SUV driver killed in collision with truck on Interstate 49

A 59-year-old Texas man died after the sport utility vehicle he was driving crashed into a truck on Interstate 49 in southwest Arkansas on Monday, authorities said.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m., Wendell Craig Tittle of Texarkana, Texas, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Blazer north on the highway near the Arkansas Boulevard exit in Texarkana when his vehicle veered into a 2007 International truck, according to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report.

The Blazer then went into the median and crashed into cable barriers, police wrote. Tittle suffered fatal injuries. No one else was listed as being hurt.

Conditions at the time were said to be foggy with a light rain falling.

At least 92 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures from Arkansas State Police.