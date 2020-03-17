Sections
Teen pleaded no contest for impersonating New Mexico deputy

by The Associated Press | Today at 3:07 p.m.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico teen has pleaded no contest after being arrested for impersonating a sheriff's deputy.

KRQE-TV reports Brenden Wysynski was sentenced to a year of probation following his arrest in last year.

Authorities say Wysynski pulled over a car in Albuquerque. An officer was driving by and noticed the situation didn't appear right.

The officer found Wysynski was driving what looked like a police car and he also had a badge on his belt. He told police he was a Bernalillo County deputy.

Wysynski was arrested after the officer checked and found he was not with the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office.

