UA-Fayetteville supervisors weigh work-from-home requests amid coronavirus concerns

FAYETTEVILLE — Supervisors at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville have “significant discretion” in granting requests from employees to work remotely given concerns about the spread of the covid-19 illness, the university’s human resources department stated in a message to workers Tuesday.

Requests to work remotely made by healthy employees without sick family will be considered under UA-Fayetteville’s normal policy on telecommuting, states the message.

“Supervisors have significant discretion when determining whether to allow employees to work remotely, especially under the current circumstances,” the UA-Fayetteville message to workers states.

In December, a UA-Fayetteville spokesman said the university had about 5,200 workers, including 1,337 faculty, 2,999 appointed staff and 870 hourly employees.

Some other large public universities in the state have also made announcements or established new policies about employees working remotely.

Arkansas State University, the state’s second-largest university behind UA-Fayetteville, on Tuesday announced a “Public Health Emergency Remote Work Policy” effective through May. The policy states that “employees whose job duties may be performed by working remotely shall be allowed to do so after receiving approval from a Chancellor, or Chancellor’s designee, from the ASU System institution.”

The campus in Jonesboro has roughly 1,600 full-time faculty and staff, said spokesman Bill Smith.

Arkansas Tech University on Monday announced that its faculty and staff would work from home “as much as possible” beginning Wednesday. The Russellville campus has about 870 workers, said spokesman Sam Strasner.

All three schools — like other colleges in the state — have suspended in-person classes, doing so either late last week or as of this past Monday. Arkansas Tech, Arkansas State and UA-Fayetteville also are among large public universities in Arkansas that have kept campus residence halls and dining services open.