Vehicle accidents kill three people

At least three people died Saturday, including a child less than a week away from turning 2 years old, in separate road accidents in Arkansas.

The 2-year-old died Saturday after a wreck in Jefferson County, state police said.

A Ford was driving north about 8:10 p.m. on Interstate 530 when the driver lost control on the wet road, according to a state police preliminary report.

The vehicle left the road, slid down an embankment and struck a tree, according to the report.

The toddler was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before 9:20 p.m, state police said.

The Ford's 23-year-old driver and a 24-year-old passenger were also injured in the crash.

Hours earlier on Saturday, a 26-year-old man died after his vehicle veered off a Little Rock road and struck a tree, state police said.

Joseph Casey of Little Rock was driving a Mercedes south around 2 a.m. on North Rodney Parham Road near Green Mountain Drive when his vehicle left the road, according to a state police preliminary crash report.

The Mercedes struck a tree, killing Casey, authorities said. No additional injuries were listed in the report.

It was raining at the time of the crash, according to police.

An 84-year-old cyclist died a day after he was injured in a hit-and-run crash Friday morning in North Little Rock, state police said.

William Cullum of North Little Rock stopped on his bicycle on the shoulder of Arkansas 161 about 8:50 a.m. when an early 2000s model Buick LeSabre driving south struck him, according to a state police preliminary report.

The driver did not stop, according to the report. Cullum died Saturday, Pulaski County Coroner Gerone Hobbs said.

It was cloudy, and the road was dry at the time of the wreck, state police said. No additional injuries were listed in the report.

