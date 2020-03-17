With their season in limbo, Razorbacks ranked 14th

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas baseball team is likely going to finish the season ranked for the fourth consecutive year.

The Razorbacks were No. 14 in the USA Today coaches poll that was released Monday, four days after the NCAA canceled its postseason, including the College World Series.

USA Today Coaches Poll Florida (16-1) Georgia (14-4) Texas Tech (16-3) UCLA (13-2) Ole Miss (16-1) Louisville (13-4) Vanderbilt (13-5) Miami (12-4) North Carolina State (14-3) Arizona State (13-4) Duke (12-4) Central Florida (15-3) Oklahoma (14-4) 14. Arkansas (11-5) 15.Auburn (13-5) 16.Florida State (12-5) 17.Mississippi State (12-4) 18.Long Beach State (10-5) 19.LSU (12-5) 20.Tennessee (15-2) 21.Alabama (16-1) 22.Texas (14-3) 23.Texas A&M (15-3) 24.Pepperdine (12-3) 25.Clemson (14-3)

It is unclear whether Monday's poll will be the last this year by coaches because some conferences, including the SEC, have yet to cancel their seasons. But it is expected to be as the sport has come to a halt in response to coronavirus.

Arkansas improved to 11-5 with two victories over Grand Canyon last week. The outcomes of the GCU games extended the Razorbacks' win streak to four, which followed a five-game losing streak that dropped the team from fifth to 15th in the poll.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Arkansas has been ranked in 45 consecutive coaches polls. The Razorbacks were ranked 18th to end the 2017 season, second when they were runner-up at the College World Series in 2018, and sixth last year following another trip to the CWS.

There were 11 SEC teams ranked in the coaches poll for the third consecutive week, led by No. 1 Florida and No. 2 Georgia.

Other ranked SEC teams included: Ole Miss (5), Vanderbilt (7), Auburn (15), Mississippi State (17), LSU (19), Tennessee (20), Alabama (21) and Texas A&M (23).

The SEC has suspended practice and play until at least April 15, while the ACC, which has six ranked teams, is in an indefinitely suspended state.

Eight teams in this week's poll -- Texas Tech, UCLA, Arizona State, Central Florida, Oklahoma, Long Beach State, Texas and Pepperdine -- have had their seasons ended by their conferences.

Sports on 03/17/2020