Wreck involving 3 tractor-trailers closes westbound I-40 near West Memphis

( Courtesy of the Arkansas Department of Transportation )
All lanes of a section of westbound Interstate 40 near West Memphis are closed Tuesday afternoon following a wreck involving three tractor-trailers, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
The wreck was reported around 12:50 p.m. about 5 miles west of West Memphis, said David Nilles, a writer in the public information division of the transportation department.
He said responders reported a "possible" entrapment of someone in one of the vehicles.
Online traffic maps from the department show traffic at or near a standstill from roughly U.S. 79 to College Boulevard as of 2 p.m.
Drivers are being rerouted to U.S. 70, according to the department.
Nilles said the department did not know how long it would take to clear the crash.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.