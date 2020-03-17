Wreck involving 3 tractor-trailers closes westbound I-40 near West Memphis

( Courtesy of the Arkansas Department of Transportation )

All lanes of a section of westbound Interstate 40 near West Memphis are closed Tuesday afternoon following a wreck involving three tractor-trailers, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The wreck was reported around 12:50 p.m. about 5 miles west of West Memphis, said David Nilles, a writer in the public information division of the transportation department.

He said responders reported a "possible" entrapment of someone in one of the vehicles.

Online traffic maps from the department show traffic at or near a standstill from roughly U.S. 79 to College Boulevard as of 2 p.m.

Drivers are being rerouted to U.S. 70, according to the department.

Nilles said the department did not know how long it would take to clear the crash.