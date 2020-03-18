2 men shot in Little Rock

Police lights are shown in this file photo.
Little Rock police are investigating a shooting near Interstate 630 and South Mississippi Street after two men were found with injuries, according to Little Rock Police spokesman Officer Eric Barnes.
Officers responded to 7820 W. Capitol Ave. after a caller reported a man covered in blood and a second caller reported gunshots, Barnes said.
An unidentified man later arrived at a local hospital for medical treatment, Barnes said, and is in critical condition.
Another man was found near the original call point, at 801 S. Rodney Parham Road, with gunshot wounds to the arm.
Police believe the incidents are related, according to Barnes.
