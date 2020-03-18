Arkansas woman dies after SUV veers off state highway, police say

A 47-year-old woman died after her vehicle veered off a state highway Tuesday in Cleburne County, Arkansas State Police said.

Michelle Clark of Bee Branch was driving a GMC Acadia south around 3:05 p.m. on Arkansas 25 near Bridal Veil Falls Road when the vehicle left the road, according to a state police preliminary crash report.

The Acadia struck several trees, police said, and Clark died.

No additional injuries were listed in the report. It was cloudy and the road was wet at the time of the crash, according to the report.

At least 93 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.