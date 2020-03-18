Bentonville School District workers to get raises next year

Bentonville's School Board held its monthly meeting Tuesday. Five board members and Superintendent Debbie Jones sat in a special arrangement as they practiced social distancing due to concerns over covid-19. Two members participated via phone. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Dave Perozek)

BENTONVILLE -- School District teachers are getting raises earlier than anticipated.

The School Board voted 6-0 Tuesday to approve a 1% increase across all salary schedules for the 2020-21 school year. Matt Burgess abstained because his wife works for the district.

Minimum pay Minimum teacher salaries in Northwest Arkansas’ largest four school districts for this school year. • Springdale: $48,282 • Fayetteville: $46,450 • Bentonville: $46,171 • Rogers: $45,750 Source: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

It will be the second straight year employees get a 1% raise. The district's long-range financial plan originally called for raises of at least 1% every other year, but administrators saw an opportunity to grant the next one a year early.

That's because expenses for this year will be $845,000 less than budgeted. The cost of implementing the raise will be $730,000 in the 2020-21 year, according to Janet Schwanhausser, finance director. Revenue also is higher than expected, she said.

The budget for this school year, which the board approved in September, called for operating expenses of about $182.5 million.

"As you know, our teachers and our staff are working hard to continue to provide education under unique circumstances," Schwanhausser said, referring to the state closing schools this week because of covid-19. "And this would be a great way to show our support and make sure we maintain in this hiring season a competitive salary schedule."

In addition to the 1% raise, most district employees will get an automatic annual increase of about 1.3% that's part of their salary schedule. Those annual increases end once an employee reaches 25 years of experience.

The 1% raise means a starting teacher with no experience and a bachelor's degree will earn $46,633 next school year, up from this year's $46,171.

Board member Joe Quinn asked how Bentonville's salaries compare to those of other Arkansas school districts.

Superintendent Debbie Jones said Northwest Arkansas districts are the most competitive in the state when it comes to pay. She said there are different categories taking into account an employee's experience and education.

"I would say we're in the top three for almost every category," Jones said. "Do we want to be No. 1? Of course we want to be No. 1, but we have to take into consideration many factors."

One of those factors is the number of schools the district is building, she said. Grimsley Junior High School will be Bentonville's fifth new school since 2016 when it opens this fall.

The board on Tuesday approved adding 37 positions to the district's payroll to staff Grimsley. The estimated salaries and benefits of those positions add up to $2.6 million.

The board also unanimously approved Flintco Construction as the general contractor on the district's 13th elementary school, which is scheduled to open in August 2022.

Tuesday's meeting came two days after the state decided to close public schools this week because of covid-19. Board members praised Jones for the way she and her administrative team prepared for the closing.

"I think the key thing throughout this whole thing was communication," said board member Willie Cowgur. "It's a time you can't over communicate. The feedback I've gotten was the communication was spot on."

Board members, who usually sit at the same table, instead sat separately as they practiced social distancing to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus. Five members attended the meeting while two others participated by phone.

